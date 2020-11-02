U.S. CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 9,182,628 cases of the novel
coronavirus, an increase of 77,398 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 451 to
230,383.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, compared
with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)