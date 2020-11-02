Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:42pm EST

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 9,182,628 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 77,398 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 451 to 230,383.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pGLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP : Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
RE
02:00pBLM Arizona Advisory Council to hold virtual meeting November 30 and December 1, 2020
PU
02:00pWORLD BANK : Rwanda - Second Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDP II)
PU
01:55pInternational reserves – October 2020
PU
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Approves Amendments to Swap Clearing Requirement Exemptions
PU
01:45pCapital Automotive Group Contributes to Local Salvation Army
SE
01:42pU.S. CDC reports 230,383 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:36pIKEA opens pilot second-hand store in Sweden
RE
01:30pOil rises 2% as U.S. presidential election looms
RE
01:20pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Shares rise on factory data, dollar gains on election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group