U.S. CDC reports 231,988 deaths from coronavirus

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 9,357,245 cases of the
novel coronavirus, an increase of 88,427 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,095 to
231,988.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, compared
with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
