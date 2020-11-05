Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC reports 233,129 deaths from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:11pm EST

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 9,463,782 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 106,537 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,141 to 233,129.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pWall Street draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
RE
01:43pCarlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters face skeptical U.S. judge in extradition fight
RE
01:30pFading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas
DJ
01:18pShell to begin shutting down its Convent, Louisiana, refinery in November - company
RE
01:16pMARKETS PRICE HEAVIER FED BURDEN : Mike Dolan
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11pU.S. CDC reports 233,129 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:06pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 9,463,782 As Of Yesterday Versus 9,357,245 In Previous Report On Nov. 4
RE
01:06pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 9,463,782 as of yesterday vs 9,357,245 in previous report on nov. 4
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group