U.S. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to 236,547.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/38ny4Rn)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)