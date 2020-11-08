U.S. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to
236,547.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
p.m. ET on Nov. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/38ny4Rn)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)