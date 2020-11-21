Log in
U.S. CDC reports 253,600 deaths from coronavirus

11/21/2020 | 01:20pm EST
Reuters
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 11,843,490 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 192,673 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,885 to 253,600.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 20 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3f2c7IQ)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

