Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus

11/28/2020 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 12,999,664 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 176,572 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,283 to 263,956.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 27 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36f8EUx)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42pEuropean Commission leans on Barnier to reach trade deal with UK-The Times
RE
01:22pU.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:13pFormer Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46
RE
01:05pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Visit of External Affairs Minister to Republic of Seychelles (November 27-28, 2020)
PU
12:50pRussia's Nord Stream 2 to resume pipe-laying work this year
RE
12:16pPublic Transit Agencies Slash Services, Staff as Coronavirus Keeps Ridership Low
DJ
12:06pRussia's Nord Stream 2 to resume pipe-laying in Germany's Exclusive Economic Zone
RE
11:36aIndian govt invites protesting farmers for talks on Thursday
RE
10:35aFire breaks out at Oppo India factory, no casualties - police
RE
10:06aUK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Serum Institute CEO sees AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as "very good" candidate
3SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds
4Allowing border agents to question Huawei CFO before her arrest was best, officer testifies
5AIR ASIA COMPANY LIMITED : Airbus re-sells six unwanted jets built for AirAsia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ