U.S. CDC reports 277,825 deaths from coronavirus

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 14,255,535 cases of the
new coronavirus, an increase of 214,099 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,439 to
277,825.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 p.m. ET on Dec. 4 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36f8EUx)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)