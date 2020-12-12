Log in
U.S. CDC reports 294,535 deaths from coronavirus

12/12/2020 | 01:30pm EST
Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 15,718,811 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 244,011 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 3,013 to 294,535.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3m662x4)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2020
