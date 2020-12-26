Log in
U.S. CDC reports 329,592 total deaths from coronavirus

12/26/2020 | 02:04pm EST
Dec 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 329,592 total deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 4,496 from its previous count, and said the number of cases had risen by 339,235 to 18,730,806.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET Friday versus its previous report published on Dec. 24. https://bit.ly/2JkpCs https://bit.ly/2JkpCs3 The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2020
