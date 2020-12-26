U.S. CDC reports 329,592 total deaths from coronavirus

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 329,592 total deaths from
the new coronavirus, an increase of 4,496 from its previous
count, and said the number of cases had risen by 339,235 to
18,730,806.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 p.m. ET Friday versus its previous report published on Dec.
24. https://bit.ly/2JkpCs https://bit.ly/2JkpCs3 The CDC figures
do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)