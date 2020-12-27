U.S. CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 18,909,910 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 179,104 cases from its previous
count, and said deaths had risen by 1,309 to 330,901.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday versus its
previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/2JkpCs3
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)