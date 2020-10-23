Log in
U.S. CDC reports 8,387,047 coronavirus cases

10/23/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 8,387,047 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 74,380 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,009 to 222,447.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 22 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


