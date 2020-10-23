U.S. CDC reports 8,387,047 coronavirus cases

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 8,387,047 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 74,380 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,009 to
222,447.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET on Oct. 22 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
