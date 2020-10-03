U.S. CDC reports 816 coronavirus deaths

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 7,310,625 cases of the new
coronavirus, an increase of 50,160 from its previous count, and
said that the number of deaths had risen by 816 to 208,118.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of
4 pm ET on Oct. 2 compared with its previous report a day
earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
