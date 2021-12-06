U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to France, Jordan over COVID-19 concerns

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against
travel to France, Jordan, Portugal, and Tanzania, citing
COVID-19 concerns.
The CDC now lists 83 destinations at "Level 4: Very High"
classification and also on Monday added Andorra, Cyprus and
Liechtenstein to the highest travel advisory level.
France said Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-close-discos-four-weeks-ahead-year-end-2021-12-06
it would close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social
distancing measures in response to the emergent Omicron variant
of the coronavirus, but that there was no need for new lockdowns
or curfews.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said a fifth wave of the pandemic
was surging, but with 52 million people now vaccinated - nearly
90% of those eligible - the situation was better than in
previous outbreaks.
The United States imposed new rules, effective Monday,
requiring international air travelers arriving in the United
States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of
travel.
Under the prior rules, vaccinated international air
travelers could present a negative test result obtained within
three days of their day of departure.
Some airline officials told Reuters there is a three-day
grace period to allow for some travelers to return to the United
States with tests taken outside of the one-day window.
A CDC spokeswoman declined to confirm that but said "CDC is
exercising some enforcement discretion as this requirement is
put in place."
Effective Nov. 29, the White House barred nearly all foreign
nationals from entering the United States from eight southern
African countries over fears of the spread of the Omicron
variant, but has not extended those travel restrictions to other
countries where the new variant has been discovered.
France said Monday it has now identified 25 positive cases
of the Omicron variant.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that the
African travel restrictions were "being evaluated and discussed
on a daily basis."
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)