Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to France, Jordan over COVID-19 concerns

12/06/2021 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to France, Jordan, Portugal, and Tanzania, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC now lists 83 destinations at "Level 4: Very High" classification and also on Monday added Andorra, Cyprus and Liechtenstein to the highest travel advisory level.

France said Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-close-discos-four-weeks-ahead-year-end-2021-12-06 it would close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but that there was no need for new lockdowns or curfews.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said a fifth wave of the pandemic was surging, but with 52 million people now vaccinated - nearly 90% of those eligible - the situation was better than in previous outbreaks.

The United States imposed new rules, effective Monday, requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.

Under the prior rules, vaccinated international air travelers could present a negative test result obtained within three days of their day of departure.

Some airline officials told Reuters there is a three-day grace period to allow for some travelers to return to the United States with tests taken outside of the one-day window.

A CDC spokeswoman declined to confirm that but said "CDC is exercising some enforcement discretion as this requirement is put in place."

Effective Nov. 29, the White House barred nearly all foreign nationals from entering the United States from eight southern African countries over fears of the spread of the Omicron variant, but has not extended those travel restrictions to other countries where the new variant has been discovered.

France said Monday it has now identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron variant.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that the African travel restrictions were "being evaluated and discussed on a daily basis." (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21pCryptocurrencies post net inflows last week, but outflows seen on Friday - CoinShares
RE
03:20pU.S. corn, soybeans fall in risk-off trade; wheat firms
RE
03:18pStocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
RE
03:18pOil sales to finance 61% of Venezuela's 2022 budget-document
RE
03:13pOil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks
RE
03:12pSackler family says billions collected from Purdue not abuse of bankruptcy law
RE
03:11pTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk-off mood ebbs
RE
03:06pU.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to France, Jordan over COVID-19 concerns
RE
03:05pDollar up against safe havens as risk sentiment improves on Omicron news
RE
03:04pRBNZ Deputy Governor Says RBNZ Should Not Be Held Responsible For Housing Market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS