U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Japan, Cuba, Armenia over COVID cases

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to
six countries including Japan, Cuba, Libya, Armenia, Oman and
the Democratic Republic of Congo over COVID-19 cases.
The CDC now lists more than 130 countries and territories
with COVID-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It lists just
over 50 countries as "Level Three: High," discouraging
non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)