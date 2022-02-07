Log in
U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Japan, Cuba, Armenia over COVID cases

02/07/2022 | 02:24pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries including Japan, Cuba, Libya, Armenia, Oman and the Democratic Republic of Congo over COVID-19 cases.

The CDC now lists more than 130 countries and territories with COVID-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It lists just over 50 countries as "Level Three: High," discouraging non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
