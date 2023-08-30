U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY RAIMONDO: HAD NO EXPECTATION IN FIRST MEETINGS U.S. WOULD SUDDENLY RESOLVE SPECIFIC ISSUES INVOLVING COMPANIES LIKE INTEL, MICRON OR BOEING
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|227.25 USD
|+0.08%
|-1.23%
|137 B $
|34.31 USD
|+2.05%
|+4.32%
|144 B $
|2313.38 PTS
|+0.43%
|+3.21%
|-
