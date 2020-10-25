U.S. COVID-19 aid bill talks continue, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi on Sunday said the Trump administration was reviewing the
latest plan for more COVID-19 relief over the weekend and that
she expected a response on Monday, adding that she was still
optimistic a deal could be reached.
Pelosi said she would still pursue an agreement after the
Nov. 3 election regardless of its outcome, but that she wanted
to see a deal for another round of federal financial aid amid
the novel coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.
"We want it the sooner the better," she said in an interview
on CNN's "State of the Union" program.
Pelosi and President Donald Trump have been trading
accusations for days about who needed to act in order to cement
another round of COVID-19 aid before Election Day, with Trump's
fellow Senate Republicans off to the sidelines.
Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, has been negotiating
with U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to try to reach an
agreement that could be worth around $2 trillion before the
presidential and congressional election.
On Sunday, she said that Mnuchin was reviewing the latest
proposed legislative language and that she was awaiting formal
agreement from the White House on a deal.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in a separate
interview on CNN, said he had not seen the proposed bill yet and
blamed House Democrats for the lack of any deal yet.
"We don't even have the bill yet," he said, adding he had
been in contact with Senate Republicans, and said Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to bring any
agreement to the Senate floor "and get it passed."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Nick
Zieminski)