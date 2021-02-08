U.S. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations log biggest weekly drops since pandemic started

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The United States reported a 25% drop in
new cases of COVID-19 to about 825,000 last week, the biggest
fall since the pandemic started, although health officials said
they were worried new variants of the virus could slow or
reverse this progress.
New cases of the virus have now fallen for four weeks in a
row to the lowest level since early November, according to a
Reuters analysis of state and county reports. The steepest drop
was in California, where cases in the week ended Feb. 7 fell
48%. Only Oregon, Puerto Rico, Arkansas and Vermont saw cases
rise. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to
see a state-by-state graphic.)
At least three new variants of the novel coronavirus are
circulating in the United States, including the UK variant
B.1.1.7 that is 30% to 40% more contagious, according to
researchers.
"I'm asking everyone to please keep your guard up," Dr.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, said on Monday. "The continued proliferation of
variants remains a great concern and is a threat that could
reverse the recent positive trends we are seeing."
The average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell by
15% to 88,000 last week, also a record percentage drop,
according to a Reuters analysis of data from the volunteer-run
COVID Tracking Project. It was the lowest average number in
hospitals since late November.
Death fell 2.5% last week to 22,193. Excluding a backlog of
deaths reported by Indiana, fatalities were down 9.5% last week.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and usually fall several weeks
after cases and hospitalizations drop.
Cumulatively, nearly 464,000 people have died from the virus
in the United States, or one in every 704 residents.
Nationally, 7.3% of tests of tests came back positive for
the virus, down from 8.5% the prior week, according to data from
the COVID Tracking Project.
