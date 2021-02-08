Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations log biggest weekly drops since pandemic started

02/08/2021 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The United States reported a 25% drop in new cases of COVID-19 to about 825,000 last week, the biggest fall since the pandemic started, although health officials said they were worried new variants of the virus could slow or reverse this progress.

New cases of the virus have now fallen for four weeks in a row to the lowest level since early November, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. The steepest drop was in California, where cases in the week ended Feb. 7 fell 48%. Only Oregon, Puerto Rico, Arkansas and Vermont saw cases rise. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to see a state-by-state graphic.)

At least three new variants of the novel coronavirus are circulating in the United States, including the UK variant B.1.1.7 that is 30% to 40% more contagious, according to researchers.

"I'm asking everyone to please keep your guard up," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday. "The continued proliferation of variants remains a great concern and is a threat that could reverse the recent positive trends we are seeing."

The average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell by 15% to 88,000 last week, also a record percentage drop, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the volunteer-run COVID Tracking Project. It was the lowest average number in hospitals since late November.

Death fell 2.5% last week to 22,193. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Indiana, fatalities were down 9.5% last week. Deaths are a lagging indicator and usually fall several weeks after cases and hospitalizations drop.

Cumulatively, nearly 464,000 people have died from the virus in the United States, or one in every 704 residents.

Nationally, 7.3% of tests of tests came back positive for the virus, down from 8.5% the prior week, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

(Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by Tiffany Wu)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aLEE ZELDIN : 119 House Republicans Urge Biden Not to Reenter Iran Nuclear Deal As Is
PU
08:22aStocks hit records again; bitcoin surges after Tesla move
RE
08:19aU.S. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations log biggest weekly drops since pandemic started
RE
08:14aFed to weave 'inescapable' climate change risk into bank oversight
RE
08:02aBiden $15 minimum wage plan would cut 1.4 mln jobs in 2025 -CBO
RE
08:02aEXCLUSIVE : Congressional Democrats set to back more than $50 billion for transportation sector
RE
08:00aEXCLUSIVE : EU's Vestager warns Apple to treat all apps equally amid privacy dispute
RE
07:58aOil hits more than one-year high on supply cuts, stimulus hopes
RE
07:49aBrazil lower house speaker plans to put central bank autonomy bill to a vote Tuesday
RE
07:45aCanadian province Alberta backs down on opening Rockies to coal mines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 billion bet, car payments pledge
2BREXIT: Why the exodus to Paris has not (yet?) come to pass
3SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
4RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ