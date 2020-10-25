U.S. COVID-19 cases soar as Pence's staff at White House test positive

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A new coronavirus outbreak at the White
House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the
United States reported a near-record number of new cases on
Saturday.
The United States reported 79,852 new infections on
Saturday, close to the previous day's record of 84,244 new
cases. Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month
high and deaths are also trending upwards, according to a
Reuters tally. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
Late on Saturday a spokesman for Pence said Marc Short,
Pence's chief of staff, had tested positive for the new
coronavirus. Pence and his wife tested negative earlier in the
day and the vice president will not alter his schedule as he
campaigns ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the spokesman said.
Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, told CNN on Sunday
that Pence was an essential worker and did not need to
quarantine as recommended by guidelines from the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention. Some of Pence's aides also
tested positive, Meadows said.
The latest outbreak follows what health experts described as
a super-spreader event at the White House on Sept. 26 where
President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney
Barrett to the Supreme Court.
So far in October, 29 states have set records for increases
in new cases, including five states considered key in the
presidential election: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina,
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Hospitals are strained in several states including North
Dakota, which is the hardest hit based on recent new cases per
capita, according to a Reuters analysis.
