Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million as deaths mount

01/01/2021 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 1 (Reuters) - U.S. coronavirus cases crossed the 20 million mark on Friday as officials seek to speed up vaccinations and a more infectious variant surfaces in Colorado, California and Florida.

The United States has seen a spike in number of daily COVID-19 fatalities since Thanksgiving with 78,000 lives lost in December. A total of 345,000 have died of COVID-19, or one out of every 950 U.S. residents, since the virus first emerged in China late in 2019. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

To slow the death toll, Senator Mitt Romney on Friday urged the U.S. government to enlist veterinarians and combat medics to give out coronavirus vaccinations.

The U.S. rate of new COVID-19 infections increased in the second half of last year. An analysis of Reuters data shows it took 200 days to reach the first 5 million cases, 93 days to go from 5 million cases to 10 million, 31 days from 10 million to 15 million cases and only 25 days to go from 15 million to 20 million cases.

California has the most total cases of any state, with about 2.28 million infections followed by Texas with 1.76 million cases and Florida with 1.32 million cases.

The United States is averaging 186,000 cases a day, down from a peak in mid-December of over 218,000 new infections each day. Health officials have warned that cases will likely spike again after holiday gatherings.

Currently, there are more than 125,000 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, up 25% in the last month.

While the United States has approved two vaccines, rollout is going more slowly than the government hoped. About 2.8 million Americans received a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 31, falling far short of a 20 million target.

Despite early setbacks in the vaccine rollout, leading U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he expects Americans to achieve enough collective COVID-19 immunity through vaccinations by autumn 2021.

The government's goal is 100 million shots in arms by March 1.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan and Kavya B in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pU.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million as deaths mount
RE
03:54pInvestors bullish on stocks, hoping for a brighter 2021
RE
03:40pFACEBOOK : advertising integrity chief leaves company
RE
01:48pIreland formally reported 1,754 confirmed cases of covid-19 on friday - health department
RE
01:47pOver 9,000 new irish covid-19 cases will be reported in coming days in addition to those already formally notified - health official
RE
12:34pDelta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
RE
12:28pIndia's Reliance Industries and chairman fined over share trades
RE
12:27pDelta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
RE
12:18pDivided UK casts off into Brexit unknown
RE
11:58aBioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps -Spiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
2BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps -Spiegel
3BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
5BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S : BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S : becomes majority owner in Mindway AI

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ