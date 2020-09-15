U.S. COVID-19 death analysis shows greater toll on Black, Hispanic youth - CDC

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A disproportionate percentage of U.S.
COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among Black and Hispanic
people younger than 21, according to a U.S. study, a reflection
of the racial and ethnic make-up of essential workers who have
more exposure to COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
reported that from Feb. 12 through July 31, there were 121
deaths among people younger than the age of 21 in 27 states.
Hispanic, Black, and non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan
Native people accounted for about 75% of the deaths in that age
group, even though they represent 41% of the U.S. population
aged under 21.
The researchers looked at data from 47 of 50 states. Among
the 121 deaths, 63% were male, 45% were Hispanic and 29% were
Black.
Deaths among children younger than one accounted for 10% of
the total, 20% of the deaths were among one-to-nine-year olds,
while those aged between 10 and 20 years accounted for the rest.
A quarter of the 121 deaths were in previously healthy
individuals with no reported underlying medical condition, while
75% had at least one underlying medical condition, including
asthma.
The researchers said children from racial and ethnic
minority groups, whose parents were likely to be essential
workers, could also be overrepresented because of crowded living
conditions, food and housing insecurity, wealth and educational
gaps and racial discrimination.
The study appeared in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality
Weekly Report.
The findings of this study could be limited by incomplete
testing and delays in reporting COVID-19-associated deaths,
among other things, the researchers said.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)