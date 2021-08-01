U.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires after Congress fails to act

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A COVID-19-related U.S.
government ban on residential evictions expired at midnight
Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being
forced from their homes.
Despite a late push by President Joe Biden amid the raging
Delta variant, the U.S. Congress failed to vote on legislation
extending the ban that shielded millions of renters from being
forced out of homes.
A spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) confirmed the eviction ban had expired and
declined to comment further.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)