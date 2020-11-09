U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally

* New infections above 100,000 for sixth day
* Hospitalizations surge by 73% over past month
* Deaths up 15% over past week
* Biden urges Americans to wear masks
Nov 9 (Reuters) - There were just over 59,000 COVID-19
patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the
country's highest number ever of in-patients being treated for
the disease, as new infections at record levels for the sixth
consecutive day.
The harsh statistics tallied by Reuters cemented the United
States' position as the nation worst affected by the coronavirus
pandemic, even as drugmaker Pfizer Inc provided some
hope with successful late-stage tests of its vaccine.
President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer's progress, but
urged Americans to wear masks as he noted a vaccine may not be
widely available for many months.
The number of Americans with COVID-19 currently hospitalized
has surged around 73% over the past 30 days to at least 59,008 -
a record level that surpasses the previous high of 58,370 on
July 22. Daily new infections, meanwhile, exceeded 100,000 for
the sixth consecutive day.
Hospitalizations are a key metric of how the pandemic is
progressing because, unlike case counts, they are not influenced
by the number of tests performed.
Texas reported the highest number of hospitalized patients
with 6,103, followed by Illinois with 4,409 and California with
3,668 patients, according to the Reuters tally.
Biden, who spent much of his election campaign criticizing
President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, pledged over
the weekend to make tackling the pandemic a top priority.
Mask wearing has become a political issue in the United
States, with Trump mocking Biden for wearing a mask during the
campaign and many conservatives contending masks infringe on
their individual freedom.
DEATH TOLL RISING
Politics aside, the data shows that the United States is
experiencing its worst phase so far of the outbreak. It has
reported more than a million new cases in the past 10 days,
according to the Reuters tally, the speediest surge in
infections since the country reported its first COVID-19 cases,
in Washington state, 294 days ago.
More than 770,000 new cases were diagnosed in the week ended
Nov. 10, up 34% over the previous seven days, according to the
tally. The country has reported a total of around 10.13 million
cases.
Deaths over the week to Nov. 10 increased 15%, or more than
6,600 people, over the previous week. That was the highest
one-week total since mid-August, taking the overall death toll
for the pandemic to more than 238,000.
Worringly for officials, health experts say the death toll
tends to spike four to six weeks after a surge in infections.
In Texas, which became the first U.S. state to surpass one
million cumulative coronavirus cases on Saturday, authorities in
the El Paso county on Monday said they were bringing in 10
temporary refrigerated morgue trailers in anticipation of
further fatalities.
(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; editing by Jane
Wardell)