U.S. COVID-19 residential eviction ban set to expire at midnight

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - A pandemic-related U.S.
government ban on residential evictions was set to expire at
midnight Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk
of being forced from their homes.
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned
without reviewing the tenant protections after a Republican
congressman blocked a bid to extend it by unanimous consent
until Oct. 18. Democratic leaders said they lacked sufficient
support to put the proposal to a formal vote.
The U.S. Senate was in session Saturday but leaders gave no
indication they would consider extending the eviction ban. The
White House has made clear it will not unilaterally extend the
protections, arguing it does not have legal authority to do so.
More than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households
are currently behind on rental payments, according to a study by
the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project,
collectively owing more than $20 billion to landlords.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday said that in
"every state in this country, families are sitting around their
kitchen table right now, trying to figure out how to survive a
devastating, disruptive and unnecessary eviction."
Democratic Representative Cori Bush and others spent Friday
night outside the U.S. Capitol https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-lawmaker-spends-night-outside-capitol-protest-return-evictions-2021-07-31
to call attention to the issue.
She asked how can parents go to work and take care of
children if they are evicted. "We cannot put people on the
street in a deadly global pandemic," Bush said Saturday.
Landlord groups opposed the moratorium, and some landlords
have struggled to keep up with mortgage, tax and insurance
payments on properties without rental income.
An eviction moratorium has largely been in place under
various measures since late March 2020. The current ban by the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) went into
effect in September 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19 and
prevent homelessness during the pandemic. It has been extended
multiple times, most recently through Saturday.
CDC said in June it would not issue further extensions. CDC
declined to comment Saturday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in explaining the need to extend
the eviction ban, noted that out of $46.5 billion in rental
relief previously approved by Congress, "only $3 billion has
been distributed to renters."
President Joe Biden, who unsuccessfully urged Congress to
act, on Friday asked state and local governments to disburse the
money immediately because of the moratorium's looming
expiration.
Some states have chosen to extend eviction moratoriums
beyond July 31. Federal agencies that finance rental housing on
Friday urged owners of those properties to take advantage of
assistance programs and avoid evicting tenants.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)