Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms

12/17/2021 | 09:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the skyline of Manhattan as seen from the One World Trade Center Tower in New York

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene.

The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.

"It is difficult to imagine what more OSHA could do or rely on to justify its finding that workers face a grave danger in the workplace," said the opinion. "It is not appropriate to second-guess that agency determination considering the substantial evidence, including many peer-reviewed scientific studies, on which it relied."

President Joe Biden unveiled in September regulations to increase the adult vaccination rate as a way of fighting the pandemic, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans and weighed on the economy.

The ruling coincides with public health officials bracing for a "tidal wave" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tidal-wave-omicron-could-put-us-covid-19-surge-into-overdrive-2021-12-17 of coronavirus infections in the United States as the more transmissible Omicron variant spreads rapidly worldwide.

"While we are disappointed in the Court's decision, we will continue to fight the illegal mandate in the Supreme Court," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said on Twitter. "We are confident the mandate can be stopped."

Within hours of the ruling, at least three petitions were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to immediately block the mandate.

A group of business groups representing retail, wholesale, warehousing, transportation, travel and logistics filed one of the first petitions with the high court, raising among other issues the potential for workers to quit rather than take the shot.

"The resulting labor upheaval will devastate already fragile supply chains and labor markets at the peak holiday season," said the petition.

Companies such as United Airlines have used mandates to increase the number of vaccinated employees, often with only a small number of workers refusing the shots.

But others such as Boeing Co have suspended their plans, in part because of court rulings putting government mandates on hold, but also due to resistance among workers.

Courts have blocked Biden's vaccine requirement for healthcare workers in half the states and a vaccine mandate for federal contractors has been blocked nationwide.

Friday's ruling was 2-1 with Judges Jane Stranch, appointed by President Barack Obama, and Julia Gibbons, appointed by President George W. Bush, in the majority. Judge Joan Larsen, appointed by President Donald Trump, dissented.

Republicans, conservative groups and trade organizations sued over the OSHA rule, arguing the agency overstepped its authority.

The rule set a Jan. 4 deadline for compliance, although it was unclear if that will be enforced because the rule was blocked for weeks.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Diane Craft, Grant McCool and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Tom Hals and Mike Scarcella


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.96% 192.63 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 1.82% 40.78 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aPatient says cannot forgive suspected arsonist in fatal Japan clinic blaze
RE
12/17Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests
RE
12/17U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms
RE
12/17Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airline
RE
12/17Australia's new COVID-19 cases hit record high
RE
12/17Taiwan opposition hopes for boost in contentious referendums
RE
12/17'TIDAL WAVE' : Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive
RE
12/17Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, document shows
RE
12/17Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury
RE
12/17Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docu..
2Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
3Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..
4China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
5Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury

HOT NEWS