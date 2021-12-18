Log in
U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived for workers

12/18/2021 | 02:19am EST
A U.S. appeals court has reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses.

It means that workers at companies with more than 100 employees will have to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

On Friday, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

It still, however, faces stiff opposition.

Within hours of the ruling, at least three petitions had been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

One of the first petitions was filed by a group of business groups representing retail, wholesale, warehousing, transportation, travel and logistics.

They say the measure will lead to staff shortages and disrupt fragile supply chains.

President Joe Biden sees vaccines as an essential tool in the fight against the pandemic, which has so far killed more than 800,000 Americans.

This is just one of a raft of measures aimed at boosting inoculations that's faced legal challenges.

Courts have blocked Biden's vaccine requirement for healthcare workers in half the states and a vaccine mandate for federal contractors has been blocked nationwide.

Friday's ruling comes as public health officials are bracing themselves for a tidal wave of infections driven by the new Omicron variant.


© Reuters 2021
