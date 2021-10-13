U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rates up thanks to mandates; cases and deaths down

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vaccination rates against
COVID-19 in the United States have risen by more than 20
percentage points after multiple institutions adopted vaccine
requirements, while case numbers and deaths from the virus are
down, Biden administration officials said on Wednesday.
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told
reporters that 77% of eligible Americans have received at least
one shot of a vaccine.
Vaccination rates went up thanks to mandates put into place
by private businesses, healthcare systems, social institutions
and state and local governments, he said in a briefing.
President Joe Biden's team has struggled to vanquish the
coronavirus pandemic because a large swath of the U.S.
population continues to resist taking safe and widely available
vaccines.
Biden last month announced policies requiring most
healthcare workers and federal employees to get COVID-19
vaccinations and push large employers to have their workers
inoculated or tested weekly, but the federal rules to put the
mandate into effect are still being formalized. Some states and
large employers have mandated vaccines already.
"Since late July, when the president first announced
vaccination requirements and called on organizations to follow
his lead, the number of eligible Americans who are unvaccinated
has decreased by about a third from 97 million down to 66
million individuals," Zients said.
Meanwhile U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the seven-day average of
daily COVID-19 cases fell 12% from the previous week and the
seven-day average of daily deaths was down 5%.
But officials warned that, even with the unlikelihood of a
new variant overtaking the highly contagious Delta that has
caused havoc across the world, it was not time to let down the
country's guard.
"Despite the recent decrease in cases, most communities
across the country are still experiencing substantial to high
levels of community transmission," Walensky said. "We absolutely
need to stay focused on continuing to get COVID under control
around the country, especially as we head into the fall and
winter season" through masking and vaccinations, she said.
