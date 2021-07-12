U.S. CRUDE FUTURES FALL OVER $1 TO $73.51 A BARREL

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES FALL OVER $1 TO $73.51 A BARREL
07/12/2021 | 05:10am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES FALL OVER $1 TO $73.51 A BARREL
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38a
Palm oil prices rise in India even after import duty cut
RE
05:28a
Gold subdued on firmer dollar, U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
05:18a
Tate & Lyle inks $1.7-billion PE deal for commercial sweeteners stake
RE
05:16a
Rothermeres weigh $1.1 billion bid to take Daily Mail owner private
RE
05:16a
Analysis - Dealmakers see M&A rush, then chills, in Biden's antitrust crackdown
RE
05:15a
Oil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies
RE
05:14a
BOJ to consider buying green bonds as part of Asian efforts to nurture market - source
RE
05:10a
U.s. crude futures fall over $1 to $73.51 a barrel
RE
05:02a
Sterling eases as PM set to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England
RE
04:59a
U.S. dollar steady amid pandemic concerns, before key inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
COVID Delta upsurge keeps stock and commodity bulls in check
2
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
: Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
3
ATOS SE
: 2021: A year of transition for Atos
4
Singapore's Temasek set to post record portfolio in global equities rally
5
Scandal-stricken Credit Suisse continues shake-up
More news
HOT NEWS
REVOLUTION ACCELERAT.
+0.20%
Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp Announces Management Changes
AZZ INC.
+11.70%
Azz Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2021
SPARTAN ACQUISITION .
-5.02%
Sunlight Financial LLC completed the acquisition of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II from Spartan Acquisition Sponsor II LLC, BNPP Asset Management UK Ltd, Adage Capital Partners, L.P. and others in a reverse merger transaction.
ATOS SE
-17.08%
Atos Shares Tumble After Guidance Cut
JCDECAUX SA
+8.02%
JCDECAUX : From Neutral to Buy by JP Morgan
VOLTABOX AG
-1.64%
DGAP-AFR : Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave