Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL MORE THAN $4 TO $66.84 A BARREL

12/20/2021 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL MORE THAN $4 TO $66.84 A BARREL


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.55% 70.38 Delayed Quote.44.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.93% 369.1219 Delayed Quote.47.44%
WTI -2.94% 67.339 Delayed Quote.49.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aLindner says inflation risk increases importance of stability-oriented monetary policy
RE
04:43aLindner says nomination of nagel ensures continuity of bundesbank
RE
04:42aAussie, pound struggles on Omicron, lockdown fears; yen shines
RE
04:42aGerman finance minister lindner says proposes joachim nagel as president of german bundesbank - twitter
RE
04:36aMultinationals add 17,000 jobs in Ireland in 2021-deputy PM
RE
04:36aNEWSMAKER-Nagel returns to Bundesbank as boss, likely to maintain house view
RE
04:34aFTSE Drops, Sterling Falls on Worries Over Covid-19 Restrictions
DJ
04:32aChinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 bln yuan for tax evasion
RE
04:32aIndian shares fall 3% as Omicron surge threatens global economic recovery
RE
04:29aTurkey's crisis rattles the faithful in Erdogan's heartland
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China ..
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3Equities and oil prices slump on Omicron and growth fears
4Novo Nordisk shares slump on obesity drug supply challenges
5Lundin Mining to Acquire Josemaria Resources, Meaningfully Increasing C..

HOT NEWS