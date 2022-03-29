Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE $1 TO $106.96 A BARREL…

03/29/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE $1 TO $106.96 A BARREL


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.14% 113.62 Delayed Quote.51.78%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.69% 585.1691 Delayed Quote.51.44%
WTI 2.43% 106.759 Delayed Quote.49.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aEuro zone bond yields rise as investors eye Russia-Ukraine talks
RE
04:18aUk's p&o ferries in letter to government says we cannot offer a…
RE
04:13aFitch withdraws Russian banks' ratings
RE
04:12a'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks
RE
04:11aSri Lanka gets help as economic crisis deepens
RE
04:10a'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks
RE
04:10aU.s. crude oil futures rise $1 to $106.96 a barrel…
RE
04:09aEU Commission approves Sweden's 3.3 billion euro recovery plan
RE
04:06aEuro edges up ahead of talks over Ukraine, yen rebounds vs dollar
RE
04:05aEuro edges up ahead of talks over Ukraine, yen rebounds vs dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Ericsson CEO faces investor ire over handling of Iraq probe
4Subaru : Donation to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighb..
5KUKA : Quarterly Earnings

HOT NEWS