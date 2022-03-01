U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE $3 TO $98.72 A BARREL…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
ESG Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Multibaggers
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
Place your bets
Metaverse
Artificial Intelligence
The Cannabis Industry
Luxury
Financial Data
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Place your bets
Metaverse
Artificial Intelligence
The Cannabis Industry
Luxury
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE $3 TO $98.72 A BARREL…
03/01/2022 | 04:46am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE $3 TO $98.72 A BARREL
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL
3.36%
101.46
32.21%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX
3.03%
540.5018
21.78%
WTI
2.76%
98.625
25.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57a
Royal jordanian airlines ceo says talks with jordan govt for fin…
RE
04:55a
Flutter shares dive as UK lockdown gambling boom ends
RE
04:53a
German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says
RE
04:52a
China's Russian coal purchases stall as buyers struggle to secure financing
RE
04:50a
UK mortgage approvals hit six-month high in January
RE
04:50a
IEA ministerial meeting on oil supply set for 1300 GMT -Japan
RE
04:50a
Iea extraordinary ministerial meeting on impact of russia's inva…
RE
04:50a
Italy's Draghi says ready to step up curbs on Russia
RE
04:49a
Indonesia extends shelf life of astrazeneca's covid va…
RE
04:49a
FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Earnings; -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2
TOPWRAP 11-Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
3
Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit
4
Factbox - The top 10 Japanese companies with the highest average salari..
5
Asian shares firmer as Ukraine market panic takes a breather
More news
HOT NEWS
FIRST HORIZON CORPOR.
+28.66%
TD Expands US Footprint with $13.4 Billion Acquisition of First Horizon
VIATRIS INC.
-24.28%
Transcript : Viatris Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
RENEWABLE ENERGY GRO.
+40.38%
Chevron raises clean energy bet with $3 bln Renewable Energy Group deal
FILO MINING CORP.
+9.58%
Filo Mining Shares Rise After C$100 Million BHP Investment
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
+2.43%
Canada to supply anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, ban Russian oil imports
PRETIUM RESOURCES IN.
+1.54%
Mining, energy stocks lift Australian shares amid Ukraine crisis
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave