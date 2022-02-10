U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE OVER $2 TO $91.66 A BARREL…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
trend-following stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
Cloud Computing
Semiconductors
Solar energy
The Vegan Market
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Cloud Computing
Semiconductors
Solar energy
The Vegan Market
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE OVER $2 TO $91.66 A BARREL…
02/10/2022 | 11:49am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE OVER $2 TO $91.66 A BARREL
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL
1.33%
92.98
17.81%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX
1.80%
495.9222
18.31%
WTI
1.82%
91.649
19.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03p
In Moscow, Macron found a different, tougher Putin
RE
12:00p
IMF says wants G20 support to strengthen debt restructuring framework
RE
11:58a
Sarah Palin testifies she felt 'powerless' against New York Times
RE
11:58a
Windsor mayor says authorities prepared to physically remove trucker protesters if needed
RE
11:57a
U.S. Congress passes ban on forced arbitration of worker sex abuse claims
RE
11:57a
U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
RE
11:56a
Counterfeit parts present in many U.S. nuclear power plants -inspector general
RE
11:53a
German yields spike to 2018 highs as U.S. inflation surges
RE
11:53a
Dollar gains, then slides after hot U.S. CPI data
RE
11:51a
Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in White House call logs -NYT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2
Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3
L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
4
Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5
US Inflation rises more than expected
More news
HOT NEWS
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS .
-24.96%
Transcript : InfuSystem Holdings Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
VIMEO, INC.
-24.17%
Transcript : Vimeo, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS,.
-24.69%
Transcript : Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
BROOKFIELD ASSET MAN.
+9.01%
Brookfield Asset 4Q Profit, Revenues Rise
CANADA GOOSE HOLDING.
-14.50%
Transcript : Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
PETROTAL CORP.
+15.25%
PetroTal Corp. Announces Record Ten Day Production Level for Well 10H
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave