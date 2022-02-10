Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES TURN NEGATIVE…

02/10/2022 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES TURN NEGATIVE


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.46% 91.17 Delayed Quote.17.81%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.18% 485.0376 Delayed Quote.18.31%
WTI -0.26% 89.542 Delayed Quote.19.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pU.S. mortgage rates jump to two-year high, further squeezing buyers
RE
01:50pCounterfeit parts found in U.S. nuclear plants -inspector general
RE
01:49pU.S. SEC proposes changes to whistleblower program to capture more tipsters
RE
01:48pOnlyFans jumps into NFT profile pictures
RE
01:39pU.s. crude oil futures turn negative…
RE
01:37pBrent crude oil futures turn negative…
RE
01:35pGuinea-Bissau president says former drug traffickers behind failed coup
RE
01:35pANALYSIS : Leaving Mali would not be easy as French military feels the heat
RE
01:33pFed's Bullard calls for big hike in interest rates to fight inflation
RE
01:33pScholz warns Russia of consequences if it invades Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation data hits tech stocks, lifts benchmark yields
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5US Inflation rises more than expected

HOT NEWS