U.S. CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION TO RISE BY 290,000 BPD TO 13.21 MLN BPD IN 2024 (VERSUS PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED RISE OF 180,000 BPD) - EIA
Nigeria's NNPC allocates four February crude oil cargoes to Dangote
Banks should increase use of 'discount window' to prevent crises -expert group
Germany Inc calls on Berlin to join military efforts to protect Red Sea vessels
As Israel proclaims 'targeted' phase of war, Gazans find little change
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, Netflix, Charles Schwab...
Infineon Undervalued Former Chip Unit Qimonda by $1.88 Billion, Court Expert Says
Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Nikkei hits post-bubble peak on Wall Street's lead
US investigators probing whether Boeing 737 MAX panel was properly bolted