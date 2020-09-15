Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Census shows median income rose, poverty fell in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 11:01am EDT
Veterans and military personnel discuss job opportunities at a military job fair in Sandy, Utah

U.S. median household income rose again last year while the number of people in poverty continued to fall, according to government data on Tuesday that offered a snapshot of the economy before millions of American jobs were destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau in an annual report said the 2019 median household income was $68,703 compared with $64,324 the prior year, a 6.8% increase -- the highest since the agency began tracking the data in 1967.

It also found that the nation's poverty rate fell last year to 10.5%, a 1.3-percentage-point drop from 11.8% in 2018. Another supplemental measure of poverty that adjusts for government aid programs for low-income Americans found the rate was 11.7% last year, down from 12.8% in 2018.

It also found another measure of economic wellbeing -- the number of people with health insurance for at least part of the year -- fell as 1 million fewer people reported having coverage. In 2019, 29.6 million people did not have such insurance compared with 28.6 million the year before.

The snapshot of last year's economy offers a look back before the novel coronavirus outbreak hit the United States earlier this year, largely shuttering the economy as the country sought to contain the disease.

Since then, more than 6.5 million people in the United States have contracted the highly contagious virus and more than 194,000 have died. Vast swaths of the economy were also devastated, sending unemployment rates to near-historic levels in the spring before an uptick in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aChina hopes U.S will respect WTO ruling, uphold multilateral trading system
RE
11:05aNASUWT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOLMASTERS : Workplace safety is central to high quality service provision and the economy
PU
11:01aU.S. Census shows median income rose, poverty fell in 2019
RE
10:59aKenya's budget deficit likely to swell, finance minister says
RE
10:59aSouth African retailer TFG sees H1 profit falling 20%, shares down
RE
10:56aU.S. judge approves revised EPA Harley-Davidson emissions settlement
RE
10:55aU.S. offers to exempt employees, contractors from TikTok executive order
RE
10:55aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Khurais becomes second Aramco facility to join prestigious WEF Global Lighthouse Network
PU
10:52aU.S. Incomes Up, Poverty Rate Down in 2019
DJ
10:48aU.S. Industrial Production Points to Slowing Manufacturing Recovery -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
4LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Launches $7 Billion Prepaid Push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group