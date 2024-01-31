U.S. Centcom: Houthi missile presented imminent threat to U.S. aircraft destroyed

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. forces have struck and destroyed Yemen's Houthi surface-to-air missile which was prepared to launch, the Central Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

"U.S. forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it presented an imminent threat to U.S. aircraft," it added. (Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly)