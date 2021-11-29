U.S. Chamber Letter on the Nomination of Laurie Locascio to be Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology

TO THE MEMBERS OF THE UNITED STATES SENATE:

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports the nomination of Laurie Locascio to be Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and applauds the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for approving Ms. Locascio's nomination at the Committee's executive session on November 17.

Having previously served at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for three decades, Ms. Locascio has the experience to effectively advance the mission of NIST. Moreover, we applaud her commitment to prioritizing crucial NIST activities, including facilitating the development of the AI Risk Management Framework, enabling efficient tech transfer, and strengthening cybersecurity for the Internet of Things.

The Chamber looks forward to working with Ms. Locascio as Under Secretary to advance the important mission of NIST and on issues critical to the business community. We urge the Senate to confirm her nomination expeditiously.

Sincerely,

Neil L. Bradley

Executive Vice President & Chief Policy Officer

U.S. Chamber of Commerce