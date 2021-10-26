U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hires Former EY Executive Rob Hanson as Senior Vice President of Tax Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today announced that Rob Hanson will lead its Tax and Economic Policy Division as Senior Vice President, Tax Policy. Hanson, a U.S. and global tax expert, will further strengthen the Chamber's mission of advocating for policies that support American businesses, grow the economy, and strengthen communities.

"I could not be more excited that Rob has agreed to join the Chamber team. Our members and the broader business community will all benefit from his deep knowledge and expertise," said Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer, and Head of Strategic Advocacy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "With complicated tax policy changes that could have significant impact on economic growth and job creation under consideration here at home and globally, Rob will help the Chamber ensure that policymakers understand the impact of proposed actions and that the voice of the business community is heard."

Hanson joins the Chamber after a long career at Ernst & Young (EY) where he served as Global Director of their Global Tax Policy and Controversy practice and serving as Senior Counsel for Tax Policy at the National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC). At EY, Rob built and managed a practice of 1,500 professionals in 90+ countries, representing taxpayers and businesses of all sizes. At NFTC, he has provided strategic counsel to U.S. companies engaged in international trade and the global economy.

"I am excited to be joining the U.S. Chamber at such a pivotal time for the business community and the American economy," said Hanson. "I look forward to building on the Chamber's tradition of advocating for its members and advancing vital policies that will boost the economy, create employment opportunities, and amplify the voices of America's innovators and business leaders."

Prior to his time at EY, Hanson served as the Vice-Chair of the Formation of Tax Policy Committee for the American Bar Association Tax Section, as well as Adjunct Professor of Law at The Georgetown University Law Center in the LL.M. program. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif. He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University, Bloomington.

