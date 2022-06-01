Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Chamber of Commerce, others warn of impracticalities in EU subsidy plan

06/01/2022 | 05:29am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The United States Chamber of Commerce building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Proposed EU legislation targeting foreign state-backed buyers of European companies prompted by fears of a Chinese buying spree may be impossible to comply with in practice, the American Chamber of Commerce and peer groups for Indian and Japanese businesses said on Wednesday.

The concerns voiced by the groups come as European Union governments and EU lawmakers are set to meet this month to discuss and possibly adopt the European Commission's proposal announced last year which takes aim at subsidies that harm competition.

The proposal also covers bids in public tenders in order to prevent the use of foreign subsidies to grow market share or underbid European rivals to gain access to strategically important markets or critical infrastructure.

"(The proposal) poses a significant administrative burden on EU and non-EU businesses alike by introducing wide-ranging notification requirements and lengthy investigation periods," the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU said in a statement.

Other signatories to the letter are Europe India Chamber of Commerce, European Australian Business Council, Japan Business Council in Europe, Korea Business Association Europe and Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce.

"A number of concepts being introduced may even pose practical impossibilities for those businesses seeking to act in accordance with the Regulation, and non-compliance could lead to the imposition of substantial sanctions," the group said.

They urged a narrower scope for foreign subsidies, for example the provision or purchase of goods or services in a competitive, non-discriminatory and unconditional tender should be excluded from the calculation.

The legislation should set a minimum threshold of financial contribution so that subsidies used to pay public authorities for water, electricity or employee health insurance are not included, the group said.

To avoid breaching World Trade Organisation rules, the EU should also consider whether the foreign subsidy pursues a goal in the foreign country such as job growth, innovation, climate change, sustainable development, resilient supply chain, they said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aOil prices nudge higher on EU's Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown
RE
12:35aOil prices nudge higher on EU's Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown
RE
12:33aJapan foreign minister Hayashi being tested for COVID-19 -Kyodo
RE
12:33aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Rebound But Mood -2-
DJ
12:33aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Rebound But Mood Remains Fragile
DJ
12:32aChina iron ore futures extend gains on demand hopes, steel output controls may weigh
RE
12:29aIndian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert
RE
12:29aU.S. Chamber of Commerce, others warn of impracticalities in EU subsidy plan
RE
12:27aSingapore's de-facto national dish in the crossfire as Malaysia bans chicken exports
RE
12:22aChina's factory activity falls at slower pace on easing curbs - Caixin PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LCI Industries : Lippert Staying Ahead of Industry Trends with Acquisit..
2News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
3Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown
4Gold falls to nearly 2-week low as U.S. yields, dollar strengthen
5THERAPEUTICSMD INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisia..

HOT NEWS