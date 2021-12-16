Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Chamber of Commerce takes another swing at FTC

12/16/2021 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen on the Chamber Of Commerce Building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has been battling the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, joined 85 other organizations from a range of industries in a letter to senators pressing them to jettison from the Build Back Better plan sections designed to strengthen the agency.

The groups objected to a plan to give $1 billion to the FTC to focus on privacy, data security, identity theft and related matters and another provision that would allow the agency to demand civil penalties from companies accused of a first violation of rules against unfair or deceptive trade practices.

The organizations, which included the National Restaurant Association, National Retail Federation and American Association of Advertising Agencies, said in a brief letter that the provisions "would create an unprecedented and unjustified broad civil penalty authority."

The letter was dated Wednesday.

"This would constitute a major policy shift in FTC enforcement authority that would unfairly erode due process and would impose significant new costs on companies acting in good faith when serving consumers," the groups said in requesting that the provisions be removed from the bill.

U.S. Senate Democrats have struggled to find a path forward on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, with West Virginia's Joe Manchin objecting to parts of the program, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

Senate Democrats hoped to pass the sweeping bill before Christmas.

The Chamber of Commerce also said in a statement that it was kicking off an advertising campaign aimed at the FTC.

The Chamber had previously demanded information from the FTC regarding procedures it found questionable, such as allowing a commissioner to cast ballots before he stepped down for actions announced after he left the commission.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pAirbus lands Air France-KLM jet order, capping trio of deals
RE
01:50pCautious clean-up on La Palma as hopes rise for end to volcano eruption
RE
01:50pPeople can confidently recall false memories, expert testifies at Maxwell trial
RE
01:50pDelivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 bln - source
RE
01:49pMajor tech companies struggle to plug holes in logging software
RE
01:48pKentucky survivors vow to rebuild 'junkyard' left by tornado
RE
01:43pSoccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League
RE
01:38pEU energy talks paused as Poland seeks carbon market curbs
RE
01:36pCitigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels remaining holiday parties
RE
01:36pBill to clamp down on products from China's Xinjiang passes Congress, Biden next
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares climb higher on central bank announcements
2Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
3U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor

HOT NEWS