U.S. Chamber slams Mexico power bill as breach of USMCA trade pact

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
on Friday slammed an electricity bill proposed by Mexico's
president as "deeply troubling," saying it represented a breach
of the country's commitments under the United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
The planned legislation will undermine foreign investor
confidence as Mexico emerges from its worst economic contraction
since the Great Depression, Chamber Senior Vice President of the
Americas Neil Herrington said in a statement.
"Such drastic changes would open the door for the
reinstatement of a monopoly in the electricity sector and, we
believe, would directly contravene Mexico's commitments under
the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement," he said.
The USMCA, which took effect in July, replaced the 1994
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The bill sent by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to
Congress on Monday is the latest in a series of steps by his
government to strengthen the state's role in the energy sector.
It gives preference in electricity distribution to the
state-run Comision Federal de Electricidad and seeks to
eliminate its obligation to buy electricity through auctions.
The president has been a strong critic of the previous
administration's opening of the energy sector, saying it skewed
the market in favor of private companies.
The U.S. Chamber's statement follows an excoriation of the
bill by Mexico's top business lobby, which said the planned
measures were tantamount to "indirect expropriation."
