U.S. Coast Guard investigates hurricane damage on Noble drill ship

HOUSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard is
investigating damage to a Noble Corp drill ship hit by
Hurricane Ida while operating in the Gulf of Mexico, a
spokesperson said on Thursday.
Nine crew members suffered minor injuries when the storm hit
on Sunday, Noble said. Workers were treated onboard and four
were taken to shore for evaluation, Noble's vice-president for
Investor Relations Craig Muirhead said in a statement.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is helping to take the
ultra-deepwater drill ship, the Globetrotter II, to a Louisiana
port for repairs.
Noble is working to bring additional crew members onshore
and will replace personnel to support operations, Muirhead said.
The vessel, leased to Royal Dutch Shell PLC., left
the a drilling location early on Saturday and encountered
hurricane-force conditions on its way.
About 140 crew members were onboard when the storm hit, USCG
petty officer Carlos Galarza said.
The ship's master has said the vessel was not in distress
and not actively taking on water, according to the Coast Guard.
The storm did break a limited part of the hull, which
allowed water into some compartments, Noble confirmed on
Wednesday night, though Muirhead said "this is not critical to
the vessel’s safety or stability."
Noble said personnel can be removed by helicopter once
charter service from hurricane-affected areas is allowed.
The Globetrotter II is operating on its own power with
functional marine and safety system, Muirhead added.
