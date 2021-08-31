U.S. Coast Guard says assessment on downed transmission tower from Ida yet to be made

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on
Tuesday an assessment on how to handle a transmission tower near
Avondale, Louisiana, has yet to be made, after Hurricane Ida
downed the structure.
Ida's landfall late Sunday destroyed a large transmission
tower, leaving a conductor from an electrical line in the
Mississippi River. The Coast Guard said it would not be
responsible for the transmission line, as it is private industry
property, only saying its involvement could extend to overseeing
its safe salvage in a timely manner.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly
Editing by Chris Reese)