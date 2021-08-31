Log in
U.S. Coast Guard says assessment on downed transmission tower from Ida yet to be made

08/31/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday an assessment on how to handle a transmission tower near Avondale, Louisiana, has yet to be made, after Hurricane Ida downed the structure.

Ida's landfall late Sunday destroyed a large transmission tower, leaving a conductor from an electrical line in the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard said it would not be responsible for the transmission line, as it is private industry property, only saying its involvement could extend to overseeing its safe salvage in a timely manner. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
