  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

U.S. Coast Guard still probing cause of oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana

08/09/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
(Reuters) -The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said the oil tank platform that caused a spill at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, was removed as of Aug. 8, and the exact cause was still under investigation.

"Automated systems ... secured the facility and alerted operators to the collapsed tank. The platform remains secured," a United States Coast Guard spokesperson said.

"The collapsed tank has been removed as of 7:30 p.m." Central time on Aug. 8.

Hilcorp estimates that around 13,944 gallons of crude oil entered the water, the Coast Guard said, adding that clean-up efforts were still going on and there was no reported impact to wildlife.

The Coast Guard said it has deployed 6,200 feet of containment boom, along with three skimming vessels and five response vessels.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 96.48 Delayed Quote.20.61%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.47% 493.2696 Real-time Quote.18.10%
WTI 0.16% 90.493 Delayed Quote.16.88%
