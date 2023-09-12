--U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to meet with the chief executives of some of the biggest U.S. companies this week following her recent trip to China, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

--Last month, Raimondo said she spoke with more than 100 U.S. CEOs about the difficulties they face in doing business in China ahead of her trip to the country, Reuters reported.

--The Commerce Department didn't immediately comment, Reuters said

Full article at https://www.reuters.com/business/us-commerce-head-meet-with-ceos-after-china-trip-sources-2023-09-12/

