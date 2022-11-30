U.S. Commerce secretary: Competing with China not 'easy'

(Repeats with no changes to add photo is available)
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary
Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday Washington must do more to
counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies
should not isolate from each other.
Raimondo cited U.S. strengths like American universities,
billions of dollars in government funding for semiconductors and
research, and strong allies around the world as assets when
competing with China.
"Despite all of these advantages -- and they are many --
competing effectively with China isn't going to be easy. It's
going to take hard work and it's going to take the work of
everyone, not just the government," Raimondo said at a speech at
MIT.
She said the United States is "not seeking the decoupling
in any way of our economy from that of China's."
She added that "cutting edge technology, that China wants to
get its hands on to put into military capacity... We're not
going to allow that."
The United States and China have sharply clashed in recent
years. Raimondo laid out a detailed strategy to counter China in
her speech.
"We are aiming to bolster our system of export controls,
enhance our investment screening regimes, strengthen our supply
chain resiliency, and develop innovative solutions to counter
China's economic coercion and human rights abuses," Raimondo
said.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately
comment.
In October, the Commerce Department published a sweeping
set of export controls, including measures tightly restricting
Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology, vastly expanding
its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and
military advances.
She said for too long America's export control strategy "was
quite reactive" and had "focused on preventing China from
expanding its technological capabilities after it accessed
American intellectual property."
China firmly opposes U.S. export controls on semiconductor
chips, arguing they hurt Chinese companies and commercial
interests of U.S. exporters.
Raimondo told reporters on Tuesday the United States is
working with allies on semiconductor tooling restrictions and
hopes they "will take steps similar to ours."
Concerns about China helped convince the U.S. Congress to
approve hefty funding for semiconductor research and
manufacturing and advanced science.
Raimondo in September 2021 said China was preventing its
domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" of
U.S.-manufactured Boeing airplanes. In September, Boeing
said it would begin to remarket some 737 MAX jets earmarked for
Chinese customers citing ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Raimondo said on Tuesday "we need to continue to do business
with China and trade with China supports American jobs."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Michael Perry and
Sandra Maler)