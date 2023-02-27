U.S. Commerce to ask companies seeking chips funding to provide childcare for employees

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce
Department said on Monday it plans to ask companies seeking at
least $150 million in funding from a $52 billion semiconductor
law to submit a plan for how they will provide affordable
childcare for their workers.
The Biden administration unsuccessfully sought $200 billion
in funding for universal pre-kindergarten and other childcare
programs in a bid to boost economic growth by paying child and
home healthcare workers better, and freeing up unpaid caregivers
to go to paying jobs.
Commerce cited data that a lack of affordable and accessible
childcare "is one of the largest constraints keeping Americans -
and especially women" - out of the labor workforce in making the
case that companies getting chips funding should show how they
will provide affordable childcare.
The childcare component shows the Biden administration's
willingness to direct federal funds - in this instance,
earmarked under the CHIPS and Science Act - toward companies
that agree to advance its policy objectives.
Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz said on Twitter lack of
childcare is a significant barrier to labor force participation.
"Worker scarcity is a significant challenge in our economy,
especially in high-tech industries. The provision that companies
receiving CHIPS money provide childcare for workers is an
important component."
On Tuesday, the Commerce Department will release the first
funding opportunity. Congress allocated $39 billion for
manufacturing incentives to encourage companies to build and
expand facilities and the law also creates a 25% investment tax
credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24
billion.
The department on Tuesday will outline other factors it will
consider in making awards. The law prohibits applicants from
using government funds for dividends or stock buy backs.
The New York Times reported Monday companies will be
required to share a portion of any "unanticipated profits" with
the federal government.
Last week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the funding
will create hundreds of thousands of good jobs.
"But here's the truth: if we don't invest in America's
manufacturing workforce, it doesn't matter how much we spend. We
will not succeed," Raimondo said. "We need to be both honest
with ourselves and creative with solutions if we're going to
address this workforce challenge."
Commerce said last year chips companies awards will be "no
larger than is necessary to ensure the project happens here in
the United States" and will discourage "race-to-the-bottom
subsidy competitions between states and localities."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)