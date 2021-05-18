U.S. Comptroller of the Currency to reconsider updated fair lending rule

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency announced Tuesday it was reconsidering an
updated rule on fair lending standards, setting aside an effort
recently finalized under the Trump administration.
The OCC said it was revisiting rules around the Community
Reinvestment Act, a 1977 community lending law, adding that
banks no longer had to update their systems to comply with the
2020 modifications. The move sets the stage for the OCC to sync
any updated rule with other banking regulators that share
responsibility for enforcing it.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)