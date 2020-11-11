U.S. Concrete Expands Bay Area Footprint

EULESS, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), a leading supplier of aggregates and ready-mixed concrete in active construction markets across the country, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Sugar City Building Materials Co. ("Sugar City") in San Francisco's East Bay area. Sugar City has over 90 years of history and serves all sectors of the building materials market. The deal includes a building material retail operation, two ready-mixed concrete batch plants and two concrete recycling systems. The retail operation will extend the footprint of the Company's Westside Concrete Materials network of locations and the ready-mixed concrete assets will be added to the Company's Central Concrete operation. The additions increase the Westside Concrete Materials' network to six locations and the Central Concrete network to 28 ready-mixed concrete plants.

"An acquisition that adds to all of our Bay Area operations is a big win for U.S. Concrete," said Ronnie Pruitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Concrete. "Sugar City's long history in this dynamic market allows us to immediately capitalize on these assets. Beyond the retail and concrete additions, its proximity to our aggregates terminal means we are able to expand our distribution of Orca high performance concrete aggregates from Polaris Materials. These additions strengthen each of our segments and further add to shareholder value."

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is a leading supplier of aggregates and concrete for infrastructure, residential and commercial projects across the country. The Company holds leading market positions in the high-growth metropolitan markets of Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., and its materials have been used in some of the most complex and highly specialized construction projects of the last decade. U.S. Concrete has continued to grow organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions of independent producers in its target markets.

