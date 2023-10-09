By Joshua Kirby

U.S. employment rose in September and should continue to do so for the rest of the year, according to an index that measures workforce trends, adding to signs of dynamism in the labor market.

The Conference Board's Employment Trends Index rose to 114.66 in September from an upwardly revised 114.16 in August, the private-research group said Monday. The reading reverses previous months' falls, and suggests hiring is picking up pace in the U.S.

The tick-up suggests the U.S. economy will keep adding jobs for the remainder of 2023 and into next year, said Selcuk Eren, senior economist at The Conference Board.

Many aspects of the index prove the tightness of the labor market, Eren said. These include low claims for unemployment insurance and a low ratio of part-time workers unable to find full-time positions, he said.

"The index has been on a slow downward trend since it peaked in March 2022, but remains well above prepandemic levels," Eren said.

The Employment Trends Index is a leading composite index for employment that aggregates eight indicators, four of which booked positive readings in September. When the index increases, employment is likely to increase as well, while turning points in the index suggest a change in the number of jobs is likely to occur in the short term.

The reading aligns with signs of a hiring surge in the country, according to Labor Department figures released Friday. Employers added 360,000 jobs in September, the figures showed, far more than had been expected by economists. Accelerating job growth has signaled an economic rebound in recent months, after the labor market slowed in the first half of the year.

"With job gains remaining robust and wage growth still elevated, we expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in November and keep rates higher for longer," Eren said.

Higher interest rates should help cool the labor market ahead and bring about job losses from the second quarter of 2024, Eren said. The unemployment rate could rise to 4.2% next year, but should fall back quickly as the economy rebounds, according to the Conference Board's forecasts.

