Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow

12/30/2020 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Capitol Senate Voting on Coronavirus package in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was due on Wednesday to hold a procedural vote that could pave the way for Congress to override President Donald Trump's veto of a key defense bill, as tension between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders grows.

Trump on Tuesday ramped-up pressure on his fellow Republicans to support his decision to veto the bill because it does not repeal certain legal protections for tech giants, and to back $2,000 one-time stimulus checks for struggling Americans.

The president attacked Republican leaders on Twitter as "pathetic," and warned that the party had a "death wish" if it did not back the bigger payments. He also called again for scrapping social media company legal protections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, blocked a quick vote on the checks, and urged lawmakers to override Trump's veto. If successful, the veto override would be the first such congressional rebuke of Trump.

The House of Representatives overturned his veto on Monday, and the Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on Wednesday evening. Final passage of the override could come later in the week or over the weekend.

Late on Tuesday, McConnell introduced a bill that combined the $2,000 checks with a provision scrapping the social media company protections and another to study election security, a major issue for Trump who has claimed without evidence that fraud robbed him of victory in the November election.

Since most Democrats do not support the second two measures, the maneuver looks set to kill off all three.

Congressional Republicans have largely stuck with Trump through four turbulent years, but the president is angry that they have not fully backed his claims of election fraud.

The cracks in Trump's relationship with Republican party leaders come as the Senate wraps up its last working days of the year, and three weeks before Trump hands power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden, who is spending the holiday in his home state of Delaware, was due on Wednesday to meet his transition advisers while Trump, who is spending the holiday at his Florida beach resort, had no scheduled events.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason; Editing by Michelle Price, Robert Birsel)

By Susan Cornwell and David Morgan


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aSwiss gov't decides against imposing further covid-19 restrictions
RE
06:13aTourist Activity deepened contraction in November
PU
06:13aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Industrial Production index change rate was -3.6%
PU
06:12aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
06:11aWaiting for mass vaccines, California cafe will 'have to hang on'
RE
06:10aTrading firm Trafigura buys 10% stake in Rosneft's Vostok Oil
RE
06:09aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SWEDEN : Draft agreement between the EU and the UK
PU
06:07aVaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC
RE
06:04aU.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
RE
06:03aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED : HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : U.S. sale of Hong Kong consulate property held up by Chi..
5Oil prices up as dollar and U.S. oil inventories fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ